Q3 EPS Forecast for Gildan Activewear Decreased by Analyst

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 13.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$83.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$87.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 2.8 %

GIL stock opened at C$65.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.76. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$44.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.11.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.08, for a total transaction of C$7,808,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John Maness sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.77, for a total value of C$114,234.28. Insiders sold a total of 110,144 shares of company stock worth $8,568,586 over the last three months. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Further Reading

