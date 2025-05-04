Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QUAD. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Quad/Graphics from $10.30 to $8.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics Stock Up 8.8 %

NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $273.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. Quad/Graphics has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $9.13.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $629.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.05 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 58.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 1,730.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.