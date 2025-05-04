Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at B. Riley

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $300.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

PWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.80.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $321.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.27. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $365.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,937,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Quanta Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,282,978,000 after acquiring an additional 891,977 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 22,475.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,261,000 after acquiring an additional 811,797 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $203,068,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,647,000 after purchasing an additional 506,722 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

