Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 58.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 20,967 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr Price Performance

SPPP stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59.

Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr Company Profile

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

