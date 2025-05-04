Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 337,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Five Point by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Five Point in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Five Point in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Point news, insider Kim Tobler sold 18,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $106,906.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,927 shares in the company, valued at $103,618.06. This represents a 50.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Point Trading Up 1.5 %

Five Point stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zelman & Associates upgraded Five Point from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

