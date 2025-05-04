Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 169,666 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 169,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBI. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

SBI opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

