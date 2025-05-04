Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 93,410 Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSI. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 137,701 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 161,568 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 656.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 67,388 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -584.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $262.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 193,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $2,061,210.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,599,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,999,347.18. This trade represents a 10.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 60,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $641,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 956,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,243.50. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,758 shares of company stock worth $8,865,603. 56.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Stories

