Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 143,682 GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 143,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Separately, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period.

GraniteShares Platinum Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PLTM opened at $9.33 on Friday. GraniteShares Platinum Trust has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31.

About GraniteShares Platinum Trust

The GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held platinum. PLTM was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is managed by GraniteShares.

