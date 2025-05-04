Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 27,353 JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 29,155 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,655,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMHI stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities.

