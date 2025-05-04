Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 32,374 LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TREE. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in LendingTree by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 81,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 40,038 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 35,970 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,309 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $899,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Scott Peyree bought 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.13 per share, for a total transaction of $451,797.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 97,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,719.58. The trade was a 11.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of TREE opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

