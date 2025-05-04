Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 52,979 Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 52,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,618,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after acquiring an additional 245,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 46,492 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 88,546 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 472,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after buying an additional 88,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 27,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Business First Bancshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 264,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,696.10. The trade was a 0.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $700.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $30.30.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.54 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Further Reading

