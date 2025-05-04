Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 79,751 InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 79,751 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in InMode by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,630 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 90,173 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 71,039 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in InMode by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 24,704 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on InMode from $19.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on InMode from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of InMode from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.96.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.21 million. InMode had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 45.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

