Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 83,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.37. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $341.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

