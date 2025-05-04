Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,139,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,282 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 76,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,057,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PMT opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $44.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.04%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $210,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,082 shares in the company, valued at $929,189. The trade was a 18.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine A. Lynch purchased 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $34,967.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,436.10. This trade represents a 6.21 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

