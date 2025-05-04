Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 66,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Asana by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Asana Stock Performance
NYSE ASAN opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.23. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $263,413.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 716,580 shares in the company, valued at $10,053,617.40. The trade was a 2.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 196,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $4,270,339.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,651,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,964,050.76. This represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743 and have sold 389,842 shares valued at $7,820,003. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
