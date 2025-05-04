Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 96,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMX shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. HSBC raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

