Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $57.93.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

