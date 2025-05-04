Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 14,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHO opened at $8.72 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 257.14%.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

