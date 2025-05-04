Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 926.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,609,000 after buying an additional 102,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,197,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of UI opened at $343.01 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.32 and a 1 year high of $469.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 296.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ubiquiti

In other news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total value of $347,990.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,407.16. This represents a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

