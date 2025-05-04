Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.71 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.91. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.19.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $286.72 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

