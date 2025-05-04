Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 126,877 eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 126,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eHealth by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in eHealth by 2,348.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 93,615 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $155.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $315.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.47 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

