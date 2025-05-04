Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,546 SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 49,941 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $924,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF stock opened at $244.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.97. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $205.02 and a twelve month high of $274.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

