Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.19 Million Position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
DJIA stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $129.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.52.
About Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF
The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.