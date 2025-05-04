Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.19 Million Position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DJIA stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $129.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.52.

About Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.