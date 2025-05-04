Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.29 Million Position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,452,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,881,000 after buying an additional 813,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,762,000 after acquiring an additional 141,756 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 38,893 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $566.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, CEO Rory G. Ritrievi acquired 3,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,469.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,750 shares in the company, valued at $317,770. This trade represents a 45.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,575 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $74,855.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 103,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,919.34. This trade represents a 2.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,960 shares of company stock worth $203,023 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

