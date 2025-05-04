Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.40 Million Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in TriNet Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $116.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average is $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.32. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

In related news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,364 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $94,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,975.12. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $41,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,695.76. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

