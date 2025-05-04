Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Up 3.7 %

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $298.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.63. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.