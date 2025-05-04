Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

RYN opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.97. Rayonier has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $31.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Rayonier had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 13.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,515,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,127,000 after buying an additional 304,803 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 54.5% during the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 15,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 1,684.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 59,228 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

