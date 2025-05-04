Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 59.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RDDT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Reddit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Reddit from $185.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Reddit from $220.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

Get Reddit alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RDDT

Reddit Stock Performance

NYSE RDDT opened at $113.01 on Friday. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $230.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.67.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($8.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reddit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $6,257,270.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,504,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,386,632.84. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total value of $15,844,602.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,316,470.40. This represents a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,270 shares of company stock valued at $94,239,985 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. FMR LLC grew its position in Reddit by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,070,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,288,000 after buying an additional 913,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reddit by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950,909 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at $494,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 1,011.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Reddit by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,861,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,325,000 after purchasing an additional 211,636 shares during the period.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.