Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners set a $75.00 price target on Reddit in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Reddit from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Reddit from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Reddit from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

Get Reddit alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RDDT

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $230.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.89.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($8.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reddit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $1,883,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at $7,621,477.38. The trade was a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total value of $15,844,602.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,515 shares in the company, valued at $74,316,470.40. This represents a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 711,270 shares of company stock worth $94,239,985.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Reddit by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 184,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after buying an additional 135,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.