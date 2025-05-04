Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities set a $155.00 price target on Reddit in a report on Friday, March 28th. Roth Mkm lowered Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

Get Reddit alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RDDT

Reddit Price Performance

NYSE RDDT opened at $113.01 on Friday. Reddit has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $230.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.67.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $563,967.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,075.52. This trade represents a 20.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $6,257,270.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,504,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,386,632.84. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,270 shares of company stock worth $94,239,985 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reddit by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,909 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Reddit by 1,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,768 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter worth $303,082,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth $271,539,000.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.