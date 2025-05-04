Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDDT. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $112.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Reddit from $215.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Reddit from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.30.

Reddit Price Performance

NYSE:RDDT opened at $113.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.67. Reddit has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. The business had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($8.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Reddit will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $2,628,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,370,905.32. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $3,133,062.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,466,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,800,524.81. This trade represents a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 711,270 shares of company stock valued at $94,239,985 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Reddit by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950,909 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth about $494,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 1,011.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,768 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,082,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,539,000.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

