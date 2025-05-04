Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 2,176 Shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,708 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Union Bankshares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 13.09%.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 26th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

About Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.