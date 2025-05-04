Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 4,700 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $86.51 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $104.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.35.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

