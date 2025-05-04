Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 200 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bank First were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bank First by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 130.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank First by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 179,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 84,524 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bank First by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank First in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank First from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Insider Activity at Bank First

In related news, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.07 per share, for a total transaction of $102,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,782.45. This trade represents a 49.14 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Mcconeghy bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.72 per share, with a total value of $40,173.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,440. This trade represents a 23.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank First Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $112.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.31. Bank First Co. has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.85.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Stories

