Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 96,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VYM opened at $125.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.62 and a 200 day moving average of $129.18. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

