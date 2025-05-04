Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Americas Silver were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,787,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 569,941 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cormark upgraded Americas Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Americas Silver from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $143.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52. Americas Silver Corp has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.65.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

