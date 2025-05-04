Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $484,000 Stake in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FlexShopper were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPAY. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

NASDAQ FPAY opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.37.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.95 million. FlexShopper had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 23.98%. On average, analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 20,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $26,162.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,042,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,048.66. The trade was a 0.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

