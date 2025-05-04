Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 151,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE BNT opened at $55.61 on Friday. Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $62.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Wealth Solutions ( NYSE:BNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Profile

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

