Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $576,000 Stake in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) by 296.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,214 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Gold were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in U.S. Gold by 5,775.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Gold by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USAU opened at $9.99 on Friday. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.51.

U.S. Gold ( NASDAQ:USAU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.27). On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

