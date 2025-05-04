Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $472,000 in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

NYSEARCA:FSEC opened at $43.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $44.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

