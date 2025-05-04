Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $472,000 in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000.
Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSEARCA:FSEC opened at $43.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $44.79.
Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Cuts Dividend
Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Profile
The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.