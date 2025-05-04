Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $498,000 in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter.

CGXU stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $27.52.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

