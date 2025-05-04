Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 301,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in W&T Offshore by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 5,050,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 483,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 52,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 368,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 317.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 107,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

WTI stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

