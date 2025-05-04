Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 9,300 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,118 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 0.7 %

IGMS stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,534.03% and a negative return on equity of 155.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

