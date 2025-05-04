Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RAPT. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,316,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15,557.5% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 219,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 1,128.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 188,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.29. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.69). As a group, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

