Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,326,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,370,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in FinVolution Group by 1,832.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 211,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 200,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 81,187 shares during the period. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FINV shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.80 price target (up from $7.80) on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

FinVolution Group Stock Up 5.3 %

FINV stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.32. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $473.57 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

FinVolution Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.24. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.80%.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Further Reading

