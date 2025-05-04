Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 18,971 Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alpha Teknova were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 622.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Alpha Teknova Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.73. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 87.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TKNO

About Alpha Teknova

(Free Report)

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.