Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 28,300 Shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Metagenomi were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Metagenomi by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Metagenomi by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Metagenomi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

MGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Metagenomi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Metagenomi from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:MGX opened at $1.61 on Friday. Metagenomi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.27.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 million. Metagenomi had a negative net margin of 134.27% and a negative return on equity of 43.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($20.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Metagenomi, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

