Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 30,300 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,456,000 after acquiring an additional 905,129 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 26,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Shares of XENE opened at $38.28 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

