Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 500 Shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Financial Services were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRAF. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,518,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Financial Services by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRAF stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $170.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.18. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $40.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.14.

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

In other Franklin Financial Services news, President Craig W. Best purchased 6,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $249,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $577,422. This trade represents a 76.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Duffey acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.90 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,209.80. This represents a 14.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,785 shares of company stock worth $352,751 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

