Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 50,300 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 182,217 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 32,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of FSP opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $162.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $2.21.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.00%.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

